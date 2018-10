Have your say

Firefighters were called to put out a kitchen fire in Fleetwood this afternoon.

Crews from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the incident in Preston Street at around 3.30pm.

A fire brigade spokesman said the blaze in the kitchen of the terraced property had been caused by a chip pan catching fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries.