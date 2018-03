Have your say

Two fire crews were called out to a large fire on waste ground in Whitestake.

Teams from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were called to the blaze on Naptha Lane at around 8pm on Saturday (March 24).

They spent around an hour putting out the blaze on waste ground, where a 20m by 10m pile of rubbish was set on fire.

A spokesman said the cause is unknown.