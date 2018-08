Fire crews were called to put out a blaze in a derelict pub in Preston late last night.

Not for the first time four fire engines turned out to an incident involving the Old England pub in Ribbleton Lane, Ribbleton.

Officers wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire which involved a quantity of rubbish and produced dense smoke.

A spokesman said: “We have been called out a number of times to fires caused by people getting into this building. We have contacted the council.”