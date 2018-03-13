Fire crews rescue pair from lift in Preston

Fire crews rescued a man and a woman after they became trapped in a lift in Preston.

Crews from Preston were called out to attend the incident at Lime House on the Ringway at around 9.30pm on Monday, March 12.

Firefighters released the pair from the lift using specialist tools.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a lift rescue in Preston last night.

"Two people, a male and a female who were young adults, were trapped after the mechanism failed.

"They were trapped fro around 45 minutes before they were rescued.

"The man and woman didn't seem to be affected by the incident."