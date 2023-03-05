Fire crews cut five people out of wrecked car near Lancaster following late-night smash
Five people had to be cut out of the wreckage of a car which crashed on a country lane near Lancaster.
By Brian Ellis
Three fire crews from Lancaster and Hornby attended the scene of the collision in Littledale Road, Brookhouse at around 11:30 last night.
Firefighters used cutting equipment, spreading tools and a scoop stretcher to rescue the occupants of the vehicle in an operation lasting more than two hours.
Five casualties were dealt with by paramedics. It is not known if any were seriously injured.