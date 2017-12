Have your say

A washing machine fire set a garage well alight in Brinscall.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to Parke Road at around 11.20am to reports of the fire in the detached garage of a domestic property.

The building was ablaze when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hosereel, and used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke. There were no casualties.