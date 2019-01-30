Fire crews and ladder team from across central Lancashire called out to Leyland log burner drama

Have your say

Firefighters from across central Lancashire were in Leyland this morning to deal with a chimney fire.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley, along with the Aerial Ladder Platform from Preston, were called to a home in Bent Lane at 5.42am.

Crews attended Bent Lane early this morning

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The caller believed the fire may involve the log burner due to a smell from the chimney and walls being hot.

"When firefighters arrived they investigated the heat source and gained access to the chimney.

"They extinguished the fire using a nimbus nozzle and were in attendance approximately two hours and fifteen minutes."

No casualties were reported.