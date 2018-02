Firefighters were called to a car blaze at Preston docks.

One fire engine from Penwortham attended the incident on Mariners Way, Preston which came after the driver of a Mercedes smelled smoke and pulled into the McDonald’s restaurant car park.

The crew were used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for about 20 minutes.

A spokesman at Penwortham fire station said the cause was believed to be an electrical fault.