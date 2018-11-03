Fire at Garstang fish and chip shop

A blaze broke out at a Garstang fish and chip shop after a 'chip range' was suspected of catching fire,

The incident happened at 'Lightly Battered' on Croston Road shortly after 11am.

The notice advising customers of the incident.

Four fire crews from Lancaster, Carnforth and Preston attended the incident and were at the scene for around an hour and a half.

A notice telling customers that due to unforeseeable circumstances the shop will be "closed for a few days" has been placed in the chippy's window.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire involved a chip range and firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, three dry powder extinguishers and one ventilation unit."

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.