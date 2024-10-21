Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bongo’s Bingo is leaving Riva Showbar in Preston at the end of the year as the venue closes its doors for good after New Year’s Eve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After many unforgettable nights, the odd Henry Hoover, disco ball helmet and endless magical memories, Bongo’s Bingo is leaving Riva Showbar.

The final trio of shows in Preston are coming up to conclude what has already been an epic adventure in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Finnigan

And to say farewell, everything’s getting turned up to the absolute max at Bongo’s Bingo - combining all the wild energy to see out 2024 in the most spectacular of styles, all the way to New Year’s Eve and the last ever event there.

This is the last chance to feel the bass drop, party with friends old and new and to sing in unison at Riva Showbar.

There won’t be a dry eye in the house for these farewell shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final trio of shows in Preston are coming up to conclude what has already been an epic adventure in Lancashire | Contributed

The final dates at the venue are The Haunted House on October 26 and November 16 as well as New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder, says: “We’ve had so many incredible parties at Riva Showbar in Preston, it’s such a shame this is going to be our last run there.

“So for this final blast of Bongo’s Bingo, I know it’s going to be extra special as we celebrate the good times with three huge dates, including a Halloween special and New Year’s Eve too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a fantastic venue and we’re going to make signing off extra special.”

Bongo’s Bingo will celebrate its 10th anniversary in spring 2025 | Contributed

Bongo’s Bingo will celebrate its 10th anniversary in spring 2025.

Each show features riotous fun, amazing music, crazy prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance- offs, the odd pink unicorn and of course plenty of bingo as part of the UK’s most bonkers, surreal and energetic night, all rolled into one glorious party.

Tickets can be found at https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/