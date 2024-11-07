It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Blackpool’s famous seafront.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Christmas By The Sea village is now taking shape on the Tower Festival Headland in readiness for a grand opening on Friday 15 November.

The opening event, featuring a cast of skaters and talented young stage school performers, will kick-start a spectacular festive season, which includes a free skating rink at the heart of an exciting collection of themed family attractions, food and drink huts, snowfalls, projection shows and light installations, and festive tram rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Village | VisitBlackpool (2) (1)

Starting at around 5pm, the opening event will feature the children from the Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association (BIDCA) who will perform a routine taken from their forthcoming Christmas Ice Show, Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure On Ice. It will be performed in full at Pleasure Beach Resort later in December.

Scriptwriter and co-director, Simon Davies, said: “The characters and scenes from the classic story are all there: The dwarfs, the Evil Queen, the poisoned apple, the diamond mine, the spooky magic mirror, and Snow White herself. But this, being BIDCA, means we’ve added a lot of fun extra touches, scenes and unexpected music choices – and we can’t wait to give people a taste of the show at the Christmas By The Sea opening night”.

BIDCA Skaters at 2023 Event | Visit Blackpool

The skaters will be joined for a second year running by the super-talented youngsters from Scream Theatres School. They will take to the stage with a lively mix of musical theatre and festive medleys, bringing a taste of holiday magic to the opening event.

A Scream spokesperson said: “This will be a high-energy performance promising an unforgettable experience for the whole family while shining a spotlight on Blackpool’s incredible young talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Skating Rink at Christmas By The Sea | Visit Blackpool

The opening event takes place on the eve of Strictly Come Dancing making its annual trip to Blackpool. With the Tower Ballroom directly opposite the Christmas By The Sea village, there is every chance of a guest appearance or two as the dancers prepare for their Saturday show!

This year’s Christmas By The Sea village is the biggest to date, with extended opening hours for the free rink, which will be open every day between noon and 9pm until January 5, 2025 (barring Christmas Day).

Students from Scream at 2023 Event | Visit Blackpool

Last year, the event brought record visitor numbers on to the seafront during the winter months.

In addition to the free-to-use skating rink, this year’s village will see an extended range of themed children’s attractions, exciting new rides including a Snow Dome Waltzer, helter skelter and German Swing Grill, and the return of the thrilling Star Flyer, which at 196ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive event will be complemented by a full Illuminations display along the seafront after VisitBlackpool announced earlier this year that the Illuminations would once again be extended by two months to run from August 30 through to January 5.

BIDCA - Snow White | Visit Blackpool

The staging of the village is in association with Blackpool Council, Blackpool Transport and Triangle Attractions. This year, Blackpool Transport will be unveiling a very special themed tram, with details to follow soon.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Christmas By The Sea is one of the most popular events in our calendar, attracting visitors from far and wide who come to enjoy a unique Christmas experience.

“Many of the attractions including the rink, projection shows, snowfalls and light installations will again be free to access, giving families the chance to enjoy a truly magical and memorable Christmas.”

Throughout the Christmas By The Sea season, people will be able to park for four hours at many Blackpool Council car parks for just £2.