Festive sparkle for newlyweds

Stanley House at Christmas time was the perfect setting for the wedding day of teacher Claire Woodward and Richard Mallinson.

The couple, who have four children, met at Christmas, became engaged at Christmas and had spent every Christmas Eve at Stanley House since they met.

Claire and Richard Mallinson. Stanley House Wedding Photography Lancashire. www.ashtonphotography.co.uk

So it was inevitable that they would tie the knot on December 28, choosing at St Mary’s Church, Osbaldeston, for the nuptials before heading to their favourite place for the reception.

Claire, 31, said: “We met in Barlife in Blackburn when I asked Rick to run away with me to get me away from some people, he then took me downstairs, bought me a blue WKD and the rest is history.

“Everyone involved made our wedding day special, close family and friends who have always been there for us and who celebrated all day with us.

“Megan at Stanley House made it is special – from first meeting, to the morning and throughout the day made sure she paid attention to detail and made me feel like the only person to get married at Stanley House.

“Mike, from DFC, was amazing and listened to everything we wanted and Ashton photographers who again listened and ensured they were there to captured everything without being overpowering.

Richard, 33, director of North West Gas said it was great to spend their wedding day celebrating with all their favourite people just drinking, dancing and having a good day. Claire added: “I had an amazing day as I loved the atmosphere from start to finish, I got to spend the day with the people I love most, doing all the things I love most, drinking, dancing, laughing and talking.

“Candi Staton – You got the love was our first dance. We didn’t want a slow song and the lyrics perfectly sum up our relationship. We always have and always will be there for each other in our crazy busy lives.”