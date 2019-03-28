Festival link-up to boost offering at this year's Lancashire Encounter event in Preston

Have your say

Internationally-renowned street theatre shows are coming to Preston this summer, as part of the Lancashire Encounter arts festival.

Visitors to the city centre will be able to see performances on Saturday, August 10.

Tim Joel, Events and Cultural Services Manager, Preston City Council

The boost comes after Preston Council joined Without Walls as a part of the Touring Network Partnership.

Without Walls is a network of festivals and arts organisations that brings outdoor arts to people in towns and cities across England for free.

Tim Joel, deputy head of culture at Preston City Council (pictured), said: “For Lancashire Encounter arts festival to be part of a national network of festivals is fantastic news.

“Without Walls has an international reputation for ambitious outdoor arts, and enables us to bring a free arts and performance offer to Preston.”

He added: “Past Encounter festivals have been a huge success for Preston and Lancashire, and now this partnership further enhances the high quality, outdoor performances we’ll be able to bring to the city.”

Lancashire Encounter, which has been running in summer weeks since 2015, transforms key locations in the city centre into colourful bursts of creativity.

The Harris, Preston Flag Market, Preston Markets, Winckley Square and Avenham Park are just some of the locations which see displays of local talent in the form of performances, installations, music and more.

For further information about this year’s Lancashire Encounter festival offering, visit: www.lancsencounter.co.uk