Two men are wanted after a female police officer was violently attacked in Great Harwood.

The assault occurred in an alleyway at the back of Reed Avenue 8.05am and 8.15am today.

The officer was punched repeatedly in the face and kicked while she was on the floor.

“Thankfully she was not seriously injured,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The attackers then fled onto Queen Street before running onto Clayton Street.

Detectives investigating the incident released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about their whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 172 of March 20.