Fell walking groups in Lancashire

Why not make some friends whilst walking through Lancashire’s countryside?

For related stories click here /don-t-wait-for-spring-to-join-springfield-fellwalking-club-1-8923374 and /norwest-fellwalking-club-is-walking-its-way-to-a-healthier-new-year-1-8935681

Why: Going for a long walk in Lancashire’s countryside allows you to explore the county’s natural wonders and stay fit at the same time.

How it works: You can join a fell walking or ramblers group and take part in planned walks, or map out a route taken from a guide book. Groups tend to have two or three grades of walks: A is the hardest walk it is on average 13 miles long and ascend to approximately 3,000 feet; B is a 10-mile walk and 2,500 feet and C is a nine-mile walk and 1,000 feet. Each walk is led by an experienced guide.

Benefits: Walking helps to improve your heart health and helps lower blood pressure. It is a simple way to lose weight and boosts circulation. A long spell outside increases your Vitamin D intake and it also reduces stress. Walking in a group can help build social support and make new friends who will encourage you to walk every day.

Give it a go at:

Norwest Fallwalking Club: Sunday outings throughout the year for all ages, and capabilities. Outings are by coach with pick up points around Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall, Penwortham, Preston and Fulwood. Membership £10 a year, plus £10 per trip.

Springfield Fellwalking Club: The coach departs from Blackpool every other Saturday and has many pick-up points throughout Preston. The cost is £9 per trip. For information visit http://www.springfieldfellwalking.co.uk or call 01772 728718.

Hike on Lancashire (Formerly Lancashire Young Persons Walking Group): Organises walks, socials and weekends away for people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Membership is £35 per year or £20 concessions. Joint membership is £44. Walks are every Saturday,

Mid Lancashire Ramblers: There are various groups within the Mid Lancashire Rambler branch, covering Chorley, Fylde, South Ribble, Preston, Garstang and West Lancashire. For more information visit http://www.lancashire-ramblers.org.uk/