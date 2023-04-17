The last confirmed sighting of 15-year-old Sophie Scawthorn was at her home address between Mossy Lea and Wrightington Bar, Wrightington at around 7pm on Saturday April 15.

She has not been heard from since and police say they are “extremely worried” about her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Scawthorn and a last sighting of her caught on CCTV

Sophie is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black, zipped, hooded top, black leggings, black trainers, white socks and was carrying a small, pink handbag.

She has links to the Eccleston and Heskin areas of Chorley. Officers say she may try to use Wigan Bus Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One theory is that she caught the 111 bus at 6.58pm on Saturday which goes to Wigan.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1616 of April 15.