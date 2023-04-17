News you can trust since 1886
Fears grow for the safety of a missing schoolgirl not seen since Saturday evening

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a 15-year-old schoolgirl who vanished more than 36 hours ago.

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 07:19 BST

The last confirmed sighting of 15-year-old Sophie Scawthorn was at her home address between Mossy Lea and Wrightington Bar, Wrightington at around 7pm on Saturday April 15.

She has not been heard from since and police say they are “extremely worried” about her.

Sophie Scawthorn and a last sighting of her caught on CCTVSophie Scawthorn and a last sighting of her caught on CCTV
Sophie Scawthorn and a last sighting of her caught on CCTV
Sophie is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black, zipped, hooded top, black leggings, black trainers, white socks and was carrying a small, pink handbag.

She has links to the Eccleston and Heskin areas of Chorley. Officers say she may try to use Wigan Bus Station.

One theory is that she caught the 111 bus at 6.58pm on Saturday which goes to Wigan.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1616 of April 15.

