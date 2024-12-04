A father-of-three from Preston who threw rocks and a wheelie bin at riot police guarding a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for two years and four months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sonny Ackerman, 30, was among the crowd of people who descended on the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4.

During the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, Ackerman was told he would have faced a longer sentence had it not been for his learning disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonny Ackerman threw rocks and a wheelie bin at riot police guarding a hotel housing asylum seekers | South Yorkshire Police / PA Wire

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Ackerman, of Birkdale Drive, Preston: “I have little doubt you’re easily led.

“I very much doubt you even understood what the disorder was all about.”

But Judge Richardson added: “You knew what you were doing and knew it was wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage shown at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday showed a masked Ackerman throwing a rock at police lines at the height of the disorder outside the hotel, which was housing 240 asylum seekers.

Further video showed the defendant helping to hurl a wheelie bin at the officers trying to push back the rioters.

This happened close to a larger bin, which had been set alight against the fire door of the building.

Judge Richardson heard that Ackerman was on bail for an offence of driving while disqualified at the time of the rioting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ackerman was among the crowd of people who descended on the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4 | Danny Lawson / PA Wire

The judge said: “This was a disgraceful episode. It shocked the entire country.

“Those involved were an ignorant mob and they must be punished.

“You were part of that ignorant mob.”

Ackerman pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a previous hearing and appeared in court on Tuesday via videolink from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is the latest of more than 70 men who have been jailed after the rioting at the hotel.

The court heard that the residents were trapped on the upper floors of the building as rioters broke in and started the fire in a bin at one of the exits, filling the hotel with smoke.

Staff have described how they barricaded themselves into a safe room, fearing they would die.

More than 60 police officers were injured in the disorder, the court heard.