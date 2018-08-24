Fat chance for new football league

Footballers are being urged to weigh-in for a new initiative in Preston.

The city has been chosen to host a Man v Fat league, where overweight players will have their success judged by weight lost as well as goals scored.

The points system means players with limited mobility and disabilities can still be a top performer for their side, simply by losing weight each week.

Jimmy Khan, managing the scheme which will run at West View Leisure Centre, said: “It is a unique opportunity for Prestonians to get involved in an initiative aimed at leading a healthier lifestyle through talking part in football with the emphasis on loosing weight. I look forward to seeing the outcome of pilot scheme for Preston.”

Since its launch in Solihull in January 2016, Man v Fat Football has seen more than 5,500 players join the leagues and lose nearly 64 tons of weight between them.

Across the leagues more than 90 per cent of players lose weight and 93 per cent of players report health improvements.

Support from Sport England and The FA means taking part in many of the leagues will be free or subsidised.

The Man v Football program will be delivered by the Preston Sport and Health Team and launches on September 13, running every Thursday from 6pm to 8.30pm for the next 14 weeks.

It costs £10 to register and is free of charge for the first season.

Players can join up at www.manvfat.com/preston. More information is available by calling 0845 163 0042 or emailing football@manvfat.com