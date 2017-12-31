Farmers take their tractors out on tour through Garstang

A tractor dating back to the 50s led the way on an annual run through villages in Lancashire exhibiting the agricultural vehicles.

Michael Briggs, owner of the 1958 Massey Ferguson, steered the rusting orange relic through Garstang to the delight of families who came out to watch the spectacle.

He led more than 100 other farmers in their tractors around the circuit which started in Garstang and continued through Barnacre, to Bleasdale, over to Scorton, back through Barnacre before returning to Garstang for farmers to grab a pub lunch.

Speaking afterwards Michael, 67, from Forton, said: “I bought the Massey Ferguson this year from someone in Clitheroe. It was built in France and shipped over here.

“The front gear and the reverse are opposite way round to an English one.

“I’ve done quite a bit of work on it.

“I thought the back wheel was coming off half the way round the course but it turned out it was just someone shooting pheasants.”

Hayley Kippax, who had come to watch the Garstang Tractor Run with her husband Rob and their two year old daughter Scarlett, said: “It’s our first time, it’s something different to do and a good way to fill a day between Christmas and New Year.”

Marshall Steve Hazell had been in town from 7.30am, along with other volunteers from the Garstang and District Lions Club, in order to make sure that plans for the event, which started at noon, were in order.

He said: “There are at least 100 farmers driving their tractors round the hills. All we are here for is the marshaling and parking.”

John Tyson, organiser behind the tractor run, said: “It’s gone very well this morning.

“This is the third year we have held the event and we had 121 tractor drivers taking part.

“We’re close to £1,750 and money is still coming in for The Garstang Children’s Festival.”

Once farmers had taken their tractors on the run they all piled into the Wheatsheaf pub to enjoy their dinner.

Pub manager Niall Fleming said: “We are providing lunch for about 185 people and 35 stewards for free because its for charity. They’re getting Lancashire Hot Pot.”