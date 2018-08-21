Farington trio holding a fashion show and trekking across the Himalayas for St Catherine's Hospice

There is no stopping this group of fund-raisers who are eyeing up a trek across the Himalayas in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.

Jamie Jordan’s dedication to the cause in memory of her aunt, Caron Noblett, has led her to doing a sky dive, a trek across Morecambe Bay and taking part in the Lostock Hall charity’s Moonlight and Memories Walk.

Leon Stott, of Farington, walking across hot coals for St Catherine's Hospice

And now she is preparing for an 11-day expedition from October 25 in the Himalayas with fiance Leon Stott and friend Tom Cottingham, who also accompanied her on her previous fund-raising activities.

Their efforts so far have raised more than £2,000, with Leon, 33, going the extra mile by walking over hot coals for the cause.

Jamie, of Farington, said: “My aunt Caron was diagnosed with lung cancer a couple of years ago and she managed to get rid of it once, but it came back. She died last March and was supported by St Catherine’s Hospice.

“She was one of the best people I knew and I thought she would be around for all of my life. So when the news came that there was nothing more that could be done, it was devastating.

“St Catherine’s Hospice now holds a piece of my heart and we would like to help the hospice as much as we can in loving memory of an awesome lady.

“My uncle, Jared, is also going to join us in the Dalai Lama Himalayan trek.”

Jamie is determined to raise as much money as she can and is doing one last event before her big challenge.

She is hosting a ladies night and fashion show at Lostock Hall Conservative Club, Brownedge Road, on Tuesday September 4. Doors open 6.30pm, with the fashion show starting at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought by calling 07714951819 or emailing walking4caron@gmail.com.

Jamie added: “The fashion show will be a really good night and will help St Catherine’s Hospice. You can get high street brands at half price and there will be a raffle. It is a really good night with your friends.

“I have had a lot of fun doing the fund-raising. The skydive was really frightening and exciting. When the parachute opened and I floated down, it was so peaceful. I would definitely do it again.

“I am getting better at the walks. I am not that fit, so it is helping me in my training for the Himalayan trek.

“We are going as part of a bigger group with Global Challenges, who has been working with St Catherine’s Hospice.

“We have been meeting up to train, so we can all get to know each other and get prepared. I am really excited about it.”

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walking4caron