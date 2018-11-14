Farington mum to run 50 for 50 for two cancer charities

A woman will be celebrating her aunt’s 50th birthday in her own special way - by running 50 miles to raise money for two cancer charities.



Rebecca McGennity, of Farington, will undertake the challenge on January 18 next year - the day her aunt, Louise Leigh, who has cancer, turns 50.

In special dedication to Louise, she aims to raise £1,801.69 - based on her date of birth - for Cancer Council Western Australia and Macmillan UK, which have supported her.

Rebecca McGennity (right) with her aunt Louise Leigh

Rebecca, 34, said: “Louise moved to Australia more than 15 years ago but sadly she was diagnosed with cancer of the thyroid in 2016 but since then she has been diagnosed with two other types of cancer and it has finally reached her lungs.

“As a result, she has had to give up work as a secondary school teacher.

“She is fighting it but it is not curable. She doesn’t want to know how long she has left.

“The chemotherapy has been particularly gruesome as she is one of the very few people who is allergic to chemotherapy. She can only have a small percentage of chemotherapy, which is drip fed through a stent in her chest and fed to her slowly over 24 hours. She has one session every 12 weeks.

“Cancer Council Western Australia has been really supportive and kept her going, especially as most of her family is over here.

“I wanted to raise £1,801.69 as I thought it would be a nice idea to raise the amount of money to represent her date of birth.

“She thinks I’m crackers running 50 miles all in one day but she is behind me and is really overwhelmed.

“She is proud I am doing something a bit different to raise money.

“I am trying to get the message out there that there is support for people with cancer and they are not alone. There are services and people to talk to.”

The mother-of-two added she has been training hard but admits she is ‘an amateur runner.’

She added: “I did Chester marathon in Louise’s honour last October as it was on her bucket list, but I found that hard.

“I am an amateur runner at best.

“My training has consisted of four to 10 miles three times a week, one cross training session, then two back to back long runs at weekend starting at 18 miles, culminating at 32 miles before I taper down in January.

“It’s definitely full on trying to fit it all in around having two children, but I couldn’t do it without family support.”

To support Rebecca, visit http://www.gofundme.com/8vvkp-50-for-50