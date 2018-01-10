Family’s tribute to ‘top guy’ DJ

A popular DJ who brought R&B to clubs in Blackpool and Preston has died.

Family and friends paid tribute to ‘outgoing and bubbly’ Blackpool father Vaughn Williams – known to many as Vince – who died on January 2.

A statement issued by the 55-year-old’s family said: “He was very much a family man and he adored his children. We will miss his laughter and joking around. Heaven has truly gained a top guy.”

Vince, who was born in Bradford and lived near Blackpool Victoria Hospital, was the resident DJ at Evoque nightclub in Preston.

A former RAF engineer, he took up music after leaving the service.

He also performed at The Syndicate on Church Street, CoCo in Talbot Square, and on air with Radio Wave.

His family added: “His big love was old school R&B. His favourite artist was 80s soul singer Alexander O’Neal. He thought he looked a bit like him.”

Mr Williams was found in his car on Freckleton Road, Kirkham. Police said he suffered a ‘medical episode’ at the wheel and there are no suspicious circumstances.

Leigh Sweetman, general manager at Evoque, said: “He was the king of R&B. He knew just what to play and how to play it. He wasn’t just somebody who played for himself. He took on and nurtured young talent. He advised and guided.

“He was just a wonderful man who had a big heart, who would listen to people and help where he could. We are shocked and upset that we have lost such a valuable part of our team.

“He was a very kind man. You could sit and talk about life with him for hours.

“He touched so many people with his music and his enthusiasm.”

In a Facebook statement, the club added: “He leaves behind fantastic memories in which we will all treasure, a true legend who will never be forgotten.”

His funeral will take place at a date to be arranged by the family.