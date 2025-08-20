The heartbroken family of a Lancaster man who died in a taxi crash in Morecambe have paid tribute to his “vibrant personality” and love of life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Putley, 50, was a rear seat passenger in a taxi when it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Punto on Westgate at around 5.47am on Sunday, August 10.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Putley with his late sister Jeanette | Lancashire Police

Wayne’s family described him as a beloved son, brother and father-of-three and grandad who will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors and his gift for bringing joy to others.

Paying tribute to Wayne, his family said: “We are deeply saddened to share the loss of Wayne Putley.

“He tragically died as a passenger in a taxi during a road traffic collision on Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wayne was known for his vibrant personality, his love of the outdoors, paddleboarding and his skill as a dry stone waller in the Lake District.

“He was a talented DJ and brought joy through his weekly DJ sets for friends and family.

“His passing, just 12 weeks after losing his sister, has left a huge void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

“Wayne’s memory and legacy will live on in all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jez Shepherd, 22, of Green Street, Morecambe, faces multiple serious charges, including:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Causing death by driving whilst disqualified

Causing death by driving whilst uninsured

Taking a vehicle without consent (causing death)

Burglary dwelling theft

Making off without payment

Driving whilst disqualified

Driving with no insurance

The taxi driver, a 31-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released on bail while police continued their investigation.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0270 of August 10.