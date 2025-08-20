Family pay tribute to 'vibrant' Lancaster grandad killed in Morecambe taxi crash

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:20 BST
The heartbroken family of a Lancaster man who died in a taxi crash in Morecambe have paid tribute to his “vibrant personality” and love of life.

Wayne Putley, 50, was a rear seat passenger in a taxi when it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Punto on Westgate at around 5.47am on Sunday, August 10.

Most Popular

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wayne Putley with his late sister Jeanetteplaceholder image
Wayne Putley with his late sister Jeanette | Lancashire Police

Wayne’s family described him as a beloved son, brother and father-of-three and grandad who will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors and his gift for bringing joy to others.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Paying tribute to Wayne, his family said: “We are deeply saddened to share the loss of Wayne Putley.

“He tragically died as a passenger in a taxi during a road traffic collision on Westgate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Wayne was known for his vibrant personality, his love of the outdoors, paddleboarding and his skill as a dry stone waller in the Lake District.

“He was a talented DJ and brought joy through his weekly DJ sets for friends and family.

“His passing, just 12 weeks after losing his sister, has left a huge void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

“Wayne’s memory and legacy will live on in all of us.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jez Shepherd, 22, of Green Street, Morecambe, faces multiple serious charges, including:

  • Causing death by dangerous driving
  • Causing death by driving whilst disqualified
  • Causing death by driving whilst uninsured
  • Taking a vehicle without consent (causing death)
  • Burglary dwelling theft
  • Making off without payment
  • Driving whilst disqualified
  • Driving with no insurance

The taxi driver, a 31-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released on bail while police continued their investigation.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0270 of August 10.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambeFamilyEmergency servicesDriving
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice