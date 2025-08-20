Family pay tribute to 'vibrant' Lancaster grandad killed in Morecambe taxi crash
Wayne Putley, 50, was a rear seat passenger in a taxi when it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Punto on Westgate at around 5.47am on Sunday, August 10.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Wayne’s family described him as a beloved son, brother and father-of-three and grandad who will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors and his gift for bringing joy to others.
Paying tribute to Wayne, his family said: “We are deeply saddened to share the loss of Wayne Putley.
“He tragically died as a passenger in a taxi during a road traffic collision on Westgate.
“Wayne was known for his vibrant personality, his love of the outdoors, paddleboarding and his skill as a dry stone waller in the Lake District.
“He was a talented DJ and brought joy through his weekly DJ sets for friends and family.
“His passing, just 12 weeks after losing his sister, has left a huge void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.
“Wayne’s memory and legacy will live on in all of us.”
Jez Shepherd, 22, of Green Street, Morecambe, faces multiple serious charges, including:
The taxi driver, a 31-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was later released on bail while police continued their investigation.
Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0270 of August 10.