The family of a man who died after being struck by car in Colne have paid tribute to a “very loving” grandad and great grandad.

A Honda HR-V struck a pedestrian on the junction of New Market Street and Hartley Street at around 11.10am on Thursday.

The pedestrian, now identified as Derek Wick, died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Mr Wick, 85, had made East Lancashire his home 15 years ago, first living in Fence before moving to Colne

Paying tribute to Derek, his family said: “Derek was a much-loved husband of June, and they were married for 56 years.

“He was a father of two Adam and Howard, a grandfather of four and great grandfather of one, he was also a loving brother and friend.

“Born in London, where he later met his wife June, they married in London before moving to Birmingham where they resided for 32 years. Fifteen years ago, Derek and June made the move to East Lancashire – first to Fence before finally settling in Colne three years ago.

“During his working life Derek was a chartered accountant, and continued to do this privately after he retired until he was 80.

“Derek was passionate about helping others – until a few years ago in his spare time he volunteered at Burnley Court, and at the Citizens Advice Bureau.

“Religion was important to Derek; he was a Christian who loved his church and had many friends there. Derek loved walking very much and walked in Alkincoats park every day.

“Derek was very loving, but a quiet man. Derek particularly really enjoyed being a grandad, and a great grandad and loved to spend as much time as possible with the grandchildren.

“Derek has left a huge hole in the lives of his family and friends. Everyone is devastated by the loss, and he will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Officers continued to appeal for witnesses to come forward as part of their investigation.