Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” couple who were killed in a house fire in Blackpool.

Josh Pearson, 28, and Danielle Bamber, 24, were killed after the blaze ripped through their terraced home on Peter Street at around 2.35am on Wednesday.

Their two children were rushed to hospital after a hero neighbour smashed windows at the property to pull them to safety.

Danielle was pronounced dead at the scene while Josh was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Their eldest son Oscar, six, is said to be in a stable condition in hospital, but friends on Thursday revealed 18-month-old Lorenzo was in a coma.

Josh’s bereft sister Jacqueline Pearson called him the “best brother ever” and described the couple as a pair of “beautiful angels” in a touching tribute.

She wrote on social media: “I feel sick internally sick to be writing this, Joshua you were the best brother ever.

"I love you so so much. I can not believe this has happened to you.

“I won’t ever forget our phone call the other day and the amount we were laughing il [sic] cherish our memories forever! I love you forever and always

“Danielle you are going to be sadly missed! I’m so sorry this has happened to the both of you! I love you both so much!

“Rest in peace my beautiful angels”

Danielle’s close friend Codie Lee, 24, said the pair were both “bubbly, caring” people and said their families were “absolutely heartbroken” at their loss.

She said: “I knew Danielle from high school year 7, from wagging school together, causing mayhem together, to growing up and her becoming a parent.

“Danielle and Josh was [sic] a couple. Both passed away in the house fire, leaving their 18 month [old] in a coma and their 6-year-old stable but in hospital.

“They was [sic] both loud, bubbly people, outgoing, always down for a laugh and just caring people at heart, always making memories with the kids

Codie flew from a holiday in Fuerteventura, on the Canary Islands, following the news and was still struggling to come to terms with their deaths.

She added: “Truthfully I can’t process what’s happened…I've just flown back into the UK today and still have another flight.

“My heads a mess. I’ve spent the flight crying and I can’t think about anything.

“It’s a massive shock, you never expect anything to happen like that, again both sides of the family are absolutely heartbroken.”

Lancashire Police said the force was keeping an “open mind” about the blaze | NW

Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, from Lancashire Police, said the force was keeping an “open mind” about the blaze and nobody had been arrested.

He said: “This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news.

"With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.”

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said they spotted a man rescuing one of the boys from the blaze.

“I woke up because I could hear screaming and a big bang but I didn’t know what was going on at first,” they added.

“A neighbour smashed a window to get one of the children out of the house. It’s awful.”

A fundraiser set up by Codie has so far raised more than £1,300 for the couple's bereaved family | National World

Pictures from the scene show the blaze gutted the property, leaving significant smoke damage and exposed brick inside.

A fundraiser set up by Codie has so far raised more than £1,300 for the couple's bereaved family.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/memory-of-josh-and-danielle? to donate.

Anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious on their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam can call 101, quoting log 97 of July 17.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.