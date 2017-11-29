Family pay tribute to Auntie Karen

Tributes have been paid to an auntie who was ‘loved by many’ after her body was found in Avenham Park.

Karen Buchanan, 54 – who also went by Caren Murtagh – was found on Saturday by a runner who spotted her body on the river bank, close to the footbridge.

She will be dearly missed.

Police were called to the incident shortly before 9am.

Subsequent tributes on social media from Karen’s niece, Keira-Rose Buchanan, attracted more than 100 likes and dozens of heartwarming comments.

Speaking to the Post, 20-year-old Keira said: “Karen was loved by all her friends and family and always cared for other people before herself.

“All of her family – Mum, Lesley, Alan, Ryan, Aaron and myself – love and miss her.”

In her Facebook tribute, Keira wrote: “Thank you to everyone who went out of their way to try and find her; she’s now at peace and my family finally have closure. She was loved by many and she will be missed by many, I’m sure her memory will live on.

“God only takes the best; rest in paradise beautiful angel.”

Karen lived in the Avenham area of Preston and worked part-time at Beautiful Planet café on Friargate in the city centre, who also paid tribute on social media.

Beautiful Planet wrote: “Caren helped people out more than anyone else, often in the middle of the night.

“She will be dearly missed.”

Police are asking for anyone with information that can aid the investigation into understanding the events surrounding Karen’s death to contact them on 101, quoting log reference LC-2017-1125-0362.