The family of the man severely injured in a gas explosion in Longridge have issued a heartbreaking update.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Fenwick, who is in his 40s, was left with serious injuries after the suspected gas explosion which took place at a home on Wheatley Drive, Longridge, at around 10.31am on Sunday, September 1.

This morning, Mr Fenwick’s family confirmed he had died from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have said a joint investigation will be launched in due course with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led the suspected gas explosion. | UGC

In statement, his sister-in-law Emma Fenwick said: "Its with sad news that we inform you, Robert Anthony Fenwick passed away peacefully yesterday in hospital, with his family round him.

“We would appreciate this next few days for his immediate family to process this and have the time needed.

“Especially considering his two young children and mother who now need to come to terms with his passing. Many thanks, Robs family."

Pictures show the devastating aftermath.

Two other people were also treated for shock after the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dramatic pictures of the scene show the whole front of the house missing leaving onlookers to look directly into a first floor bedroom and other rooms.

Eight fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Longridge, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Leyland, Hyndburn and other specialist appliances including Urban Search and Rescue units, attended the scene after neighbours reported hearing a 'huge bang' that 'shook houses'.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service flew a drone in the area to assist with the emergency response and urged people not follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Emergency services have attended and found a man with serious burn injuries. He was already out of the property when our officers arrived. He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. Two other people have suffered minor injuries.

“One property has suffered significant damage and efforts are ongoing to make it safe. A small number of surrounding properties have been evacuated.”

Police and fire crews pictured at the scene.

They added that a joint investigation will be launched in due course Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led the suspected gas explosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also working with other partners at the scene, including the local authority, the North West Ambulance Service and Cadent.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 492 of 1st September 2024.