Family joins hunt for missing Michael Brookes

A police chief has thanked all involved in looking for missing 19-year-old Michael Brookes, as his family join in the search today.

Michael was last seen around 2am on Sunday (January 14) in Avenham Park, Preston, with a friend. He left the park alone and has not been seen since.

An intensive search has been going on all week, amid growing fears for his safety.

A family Facebook page dedicated to finding Michael states relatives will join the search on Avenham Park from 1pm on Saturday.

They have invited anyone who can help to meet by the flag in the park.

The posts says: “Seven days and still no sign of Michael, if anyone wants to help in the search today we are all meeting in Avenham Park for 1pm today all the help will be greatly appreciated, come on Michael, please please make an appearance today mate - we just want to make sure you’re safe. I love you mate.”

Assistant chief constable Terry Woods of Lancashire police tweeted last night: “Sadly we have still not found Michael who has now been missing for several days.

“We cannot thank all our staff and various agencies enough who have searched testing land in horrific weather this week to try to find him. This is what we all do when families need us to.”

Michael, of Preston, is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with short dark hair.

He speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a black hooded top with a camouflage pattern at the bottom.

Officers, with the support of teams from the North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit, the Environment Agency, Coastguard, Lancashire Fire and Rescue and regional police helicopter units, have conducted a number of searches in the Riversway, Avenham and Fishergate Hill areas since Michael went missing.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following Michael’s disappearance and would urge anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.

Inspector Patrick Worden, of Preston Police, said: “Michael has been missing for a number of days now and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“Officers, with the support of specialist teams from the region, have conducted searches across the area Michael was last seen and we remain hopeful of finding him.

“If you saw him, or know where he is, please contact us immediately.

“Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could prove crucial to our investigation.

“Furthermore, I would urge Michael, if he sees this appeal, to call us to let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0641 of January 14.