Family and friends see off colourful and much-loved Rosie Darbyshire

Family and friends of Rosie Darbyshire gathered at her childhood home for one last farewell to the much-loved mum-of-one.

The rain didn't stop more than 100 people turning up to Village Drive in Ribbleton, the road in which Rosie grew up, as part of a highly emotional celebration of the 27-year-old's life.

The procession with floral tributes to Rosie in the foreground

A procession gathered at the far end of the road, led by a pristine white hearse and two grand horses.

Mourners silently following behind the hearse, some locked arm in arm and hugging each other, to honour Rosie.

Rosie's family had previously requested people wear colour to celebrate the mum-of-one's colourful character.

Prior to the funeral, Rosie's sister Alice said: "We want the funeral as colourful as Rosie so we are requesting that all please wear something with colour."

Mourners more than honoured the family's wishes, with reds, blues, purples, greens, and yellows on show from every person present.

There were tears, hugs and smiles as the hearse stopped at the end of Village Drive where it meets Pope Lane, for mourners to lay flowers including multi-coloured roses at the place where hundreds of floral tributes and candles have been laid since Rosie died.

More than 30 cars then followed the funeral procession to a private ceremony at Preston Crematorium, where Rosie has this afternoon been laid to rest.

Prior to today's funeral friends set up a JustGiving page in Rosie's memory in order to help support her bereaved little boy.

The fund-raiser, initially with a £4,000 target, was set up on crowdfunding website JustGiving by childhood friend Lauren Sharples to help with Rosie's funeral and caring for her son.



The total has now passed £7,200. To donate to the fund, click here.

Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston, has since been charged with Rosie's murder.