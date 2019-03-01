Families needed to keep Lancashire children together

A plea has gone out to help find adoptive parents, and help transform the lives of vulnerable children.

They sound just like a typical brother and sister: they love their toys, days out and snuggling up to watch a movie.

And they share a common dream – of having the safety and security of a family to share it all with.

Taylor*, seven, and her brother Harry*, who’s four, are just two out of more than 2000 looked-after children and young people in Lancashire – many of them siblings – seeking loving homes.

Now a call has gone out from Lancashire County Council – which acts as the children’s ‘corporate parent’ – to help find homes they can call their own, and to try to keep sisters and brothers together.

Most children currently being looked after by the council need foster care, however in some cases adoption is regarded as the best outcome.

Children like seven-year-old Taylor and her brother Harry, four, are typical of the type of children waiting to be adopted.

After starting their early life in an environment of domestic abuse where they were cruelly treated, they have settled in foster care and responded well to family life.

Now it’s hoped that the right adoptive parents can be found to give them a bright future together.

Taylor is said to be a bubbly and friendly little girl, affectionate and caring. A deep thinker who goes quiet when she's in an uncertain situation, she loves her dolls’ house and has certain special teddies and a special cushion which she finds comfort in.

She’d told Lancashire County Council staff that her perfect family day would be going for a walk and having fun on her scooter before having a nice lunch, and sitting with her family watching a movie.

Her brother Harry, meanwhile, is said to be a fun little boy who loves cars - and sleeping!

He particularly enjoys playing with his toy garage and has a strong bond with his sister. And like any siblings, while Taylor sometimes sees him as her annoying little brother, she also has a good relationship with him.

Harry's ideal day out would be heading to the park or beach with a bag full of sporting equipment and playing with his family.

According to a council spokesperson: “He has a basic understanding that his plan is adoption and has said that he would like, 'a happy family where there is no shouting or swearing with good food and toys to play with'.

“They just love the little things that being in a settled family has brought them,” the spokesperson added. “They can express their views on adoption and be involved in finding the right family for them.”

Adopting two or more children can have huge advantages for both the children and the adopters.

Adoptive parents only go through the adoption process once for a sibling group and they will benefit from the children already having a strong bond with each other.

Siblings also cope better if they are with their brothers and sisters. They can support each other and have a shared family history.

All kinds of people adopt, you can be in a relationship or single. It’s your ability to care from a child throughout their childhood and beyond that’s really important.

Lancashire County Council’s video Thinking about adoption? is a good starting point for anyone considering adopting a child.

Lancashire County Council has children of all ages and from difference backgrounds who need to find a permanent family home.

If you're interested in finding out more about adoption visit lancashire.gov.uk/adoption or call 0300 123 6723 for a chat with an adoption expert. You can also attend an adoption evening held monthly at County Hall, Preston.

*Names changed to protect identities. Picture posed by models.