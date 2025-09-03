Serious questions over the care and false record-keeping on a hospital stroke unit where a patient was murdered have been raised at an inquest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson is probing the death of 75-year-old Stroke patient Valerie Kneale who died after she was violently sexually assaulted while lying gravely in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The inquest at Blackpool Town Hall heard staff admitted that routine checks and body wash records for patient Valerie Kneale may have been falsified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthcare assistant at Lucy Lee who joined the stroke unit in 2017 told the coroner she was on duty on November 13 that year when Mrs Kneale appeared ‘very unwell’ in the pink bay.

Lucy Lee recalled the patient being unresponsive and unable to be fully moved or washed, despite notes later recording that a full body wash had been carried out.

Vakerie Kneale who died after she was violently sexually assualted while being cared for on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria hospital was unbeknown to be gravely ill when she was attacked, an inquest heard. | nw

HCA Lucy Lee said: “I remember her groaning and rubbing her tummy.” adding that she raised the issue with nurse Nicky Roberts, who was in charge of the bay at the time.

The coroner heard that routine four-hourly checks were ‘ticked off’ without being completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Lee, visibly distressed said she felt complicit in falsified documentation and admitted she struggled to reconcile what was recorded with what actually took place.

Further testimony from healthcare assistant Laura Langley reinforced concerns.

Laura Langley, a Band 2 HCA with several years’ experience on the unit told the inquest she could not specifically recall performing checks on Mrs Kneale but insisted she would have reported any visible bleeding.

She described being overwhelmed by the smell and scale of blood in the patient’s room, recalling:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was overpowering and caused me to wretch. there was just so much blood. We used incontinence pads to absorb it.”

Other staff, including Victoria Holhouse and David Henderson also gave evidence of the shocking scene.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Accounts differed, but all agreed on the unusually high volume of blood and a strong, unfamiliar odour.

Heathcare Assistant David Henderson, who attended to Mrs Kneale when she had passed away at the hospital, admitted he regretted not escalating the situation to the police at the time, describing it as “the most unique event I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest also heard that routine documentation, including checks, washes and scan records all contained inaccuracies.

Questions remain as to how a body wash could have been signed off when staff recalled Mrs Kneale was unresponsive and difficult to move.

Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018. A post-mortem examination found she died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury. In March 2023, independent charity Crimestoppers announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of Valerie Kneale’s murderer. The case also featured on BBC Crimewatch in August, but despite a lengthy investigation, including interviewing hospital staff, medical reviews and forensic testing, detectives have yet to identify her killer. The murder investigation continues.

The coroner is now considering whether systemic issues of record-keeping, alongside the handling of Mrs Kneale’s condition contributed to a wider culture of poor practice on the stroke unit.

Retired clerical assistant Mrs Kneale from Poulton was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after suffering a stroke at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of a fall when suffering the stroke she also fractured her leg.

When arriving on the ward her family told the hearing she was ‘chatty’ but her speech was not 100%.

Just four days after she was admitted she passed away.

A post mortem revealed she had suffered violent internal and external injuries as the result of a sexual attack.

The attack is thought to have happened during her first night in hospital and she was surrounded by family the remainder of the time.

Heavy blood loss was not picked up despite her worstening condition which doctors said was a slow bleed in the brain.

The hearing continues.