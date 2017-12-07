Falls warning as Lancashire braces itself for an Arctic blast

Health chiefs are urging people at risk of falls to take extra care as Lancashire braces itself for an Arctic blast.

The NHS says slips, trips and tumbles are a bigger threat when the temperatures plummet, leaving elderly people vulnerable to injury.

Figures show that around one in three adults over 65 who live at home will have at least one fall a year, and about half of these will have more frequent falls. As the wintry weather worsens health bosses expect an increasing number of people to be affected and require urgent care.

“The natural ageing process means that older people have an increased risk of having a fall,” said David Ratcliffe (below), medical director, for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

“Most falls don’t result in serious injury. However, there’s always a risk that a fall could lead to broken bones, and it can cause the person to lose confidence, become withdrawn and feel as if they’ve lost their independence.”

“When the weather is really bad, the advice is to think really carefully about going out in the first place.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, added: “We would encourage all older people to take extra care when out and about.”