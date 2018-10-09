Factory roof fall boy in a “stable condition” after suffering multiple fractures

Have your say

A nine-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after suffering multiple fractures in a fall from a factory roof.

Leon Langford was seriously injured in the incident in Blackburn.

A police search was launched for the missing youngster.

Officers looking for Leon say they were called to a factory in Blackburn at just after 8am yesterday after members of staff found the boy on the floor of the factory.

A spokesman said it appeared he had fallen through a roof.

The youngster went missing from home in Blackburn on Sunday afternoon. Leon was last seen playing with friends in the Ivy Street Play Park in Blackburn at around 4pm.

His friends returned home, but Leon did not and concern grew when he remained missing overnight.

An appeal was made through the Press and on social media.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said today: “He received multiple fracrures and is in a stable condition.”