Faces of 30 criminals jailed in July 2025 for crimes linked to Lancashire - including murderer Thomas Dures

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

From drug gangs and sex offenders to violent attackers and a murderer on the run, these are 30 criminals jailed for Lancashire-linked crimes in July 2025.

30 criminals were jailed in connection with offences across Lancashire this July, with sentences ranging from a few weeks to decades in prison.

Among them is Thomas Dures, who was handed a 23-year sentence for the fatal stabbing of teenager Matthew Daulbyin Ormskirk.

Others include child sex offenders, organised crime members, and repeat shoplifters, all brought to justice through police investigations across the county and beyond.

Their cases highlight the range of offences impacting communities in Lancashire - and the tough sentences handed down by the courts in response:

Darren Crawford, 44, of Infirmary Road, Blackburn, was jailed for two years and eight months after breaking into a property on Essex Close and stealing a wallet.

1. Darren Crawford

Darren Crawford, 44, of Infirmary Road, Blackburn, was jailed for two years and eight months after breaking into a property on Essex Close and stealing a wallet.

Liam Hendry, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 52 weeks after committing 21 shoplifting offences and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order on four occasions.

2. Liam Hendry

Liam Hendry, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 52 weeks after committing 21 shoplifting offences and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order on four occasions.

Anthony McFarlane, 34, from Chorley, was jailed for three years after arranging to meet a '14-year-old girl' following a sexually explicit conversation online. He admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting sexual activity.

3. Anthony McFarlane

Anthony McFarlane, 34, from Chorley, was jailed for three years after arranging to meet a '14-year-old girl' following a sexually explicit conversation online. He admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting sexual activity.

Thomas Dures was jailed for 23 years after fatally stabbing Matthew Daulby, 19, in Ormskirk before going on the run for 18 months.

4. Thomas Dures

Thomas Dures was jailed for 23 years after fatally stabbing Matthew Daulby, 19, in Ormskirk before going on the run for 18 months.

