F2 Chemicals staff take on Preston's Dragon Boat Challenge for CRY in memory of Stevie Wiggins

A team of workers are hoping to make a splash when they take on the annual Dragon Boat Challenge in memory of a colleague.

Read more: /longton-dad-s-plan-to-escape-from-alcatraz-for-cry-in-memory-of-stevie-wiggins-1-9162552 and /the-devastating-truth-about-young-sudden-cardiac-death-1-8234464



Rob Bamber is organising a team of colleagues from F2 Chemicals Ltd, in Lea, to take part in the event at Preston Docklands on Saturday June 9 to raise money for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) to honour Stevie Wiggins, who died of an undiagnosed heart condition in 2005.

The group will be competing against other teams who will be raising money for their own chosen charities.

Rob, 44, of Fulwood, said: “I met Steve in 1990 where we started a BNFL apprenticeship. In 1994 our apprenticeship finished and nine of us were given jobs at F2 Chemicals where we started work and met our new work colleagues.

“Quite a few of us are still here now and all have fond memories of Steve. He provided us with much entertainment and left a big hole in our hearts when he was sadly taken from us due to a rare unknown cardiac issue, aged 30.

“In his memory we have got ourselves a team and are taking part in a Dragon Boat Challenge.

“Steve would have been the first person to put his name down for the race so we will try our best to do him proud.

“CRY does so much to detect cardiac risk in the young and have saved many lives so please find it in your hearts to donate a little for a fantastic cause.”

So far 16 colleagues have signed up, with many others expected to cheer them on.

Rob added: “The team is mixed, with an age range of 18 to 60. We haven’t done any preparation for this so we will see how we get on.

“We will do three races to see if we qualify for later heats. We are really looking forward to it. A lot of other workers are coming along and we will have a gazebo with beer so it will be a good day.”

To sponsor the team visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-bamber1