F2 Chemicals raise hundreds for CRY during Preston's Dragon Boat Challenge

A crew of workers who had never rowed before achieved an impressive second place and raised £700 for a charity close to their heart.

Staff from F2 Chemicals, in Lea, joined scores of other teams in the annual Dragon Boat Challenge at Preston Docklands, each competing to raise money for their chosen charities.

F2 Chemicals chose to support CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) in honour of their former colleague to honour Stevie Wiggins, who died of an undiagnosed heart condition in 2005.

Rob Bamber, who organised the team, said: “We had lots of fun and we have raised over £700 so far with money still coming in.

“There were 12 teams in total on the day from various companies so we set up our gazebo and made sure we had plenty of liquid refreshment to keep our spirits high. Each team had three races and then the fastest four teams qualified for a four-dragon boat race off final.

“Our team ‘The F2 Crew’ managed to just scrape in with the fourth fastest time so just qualified for the final and by this time after three races and plenty of drinks we were in good spirits and well up for it.

“As the under dogs and the only team with zero practice, we were there for the spirit of the day and to raise money for CRY in memory of Steve. However we managed to romp it home in second place with the team who had easily beat everyone else in the heats beating us by just one second which was quite amazing really.

“This was in memory of Stevie Wiggins and pretty much summed up his complete personality as he was the life and soul of everything. I am very proud of all our team and know that we have done him proud and cannot stress how much of a great day was had by all.”