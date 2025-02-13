Eyewitnesses have been urged to come forward after the body of a man was found in the River Ribble in Preston.

The body of a 69-year-old man was found in the water near The Boulevard at around 1.25pm last Sunday.

Officers cordoned off the riverside while his body was recovered by fire crews and CSI conducted a forensic examination.

Fire crews assisted Lancashire Police after the body of a man in his 60s was recovered from the River Ribble on Sunday (February 9) | National World

Detectives said his death was being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As our enquiries continue, we are asking if anyone saw the man in The Boulevard and surrounding area last Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

“He was 6ft tall, with receding hair which was brushed back, and wearing a wax jacket and black trousers. He had a carrier bag with him.

“If you think you saw someone matching this description or have any information which can help us, please contact 101 – quoting log 0621 of February 9, 2025.”