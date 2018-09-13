Extra homes granted for Woodplumpton building site

Have your say

Councillors in Preston unanimously voted through plans for 23 new homes to be built in Woodplumpton.

Proposals, which drew no objections from nearby homeowners, will see the extra houses come to land off Sandyforth Lane.

The application from David Wilson Homes also means that 56 housing plots will be re-positioned.

The two hectare site sits within a wider 7.6 hectare area that won planning permission for a residential development for 194 homes in 2017.

Planning documents state: “The alterations proposed relate to a re-plan of the parcel of land to the north west of Sandyforth Lane, replacing a number of the larger house types with smaller units.

“The application seeks approval to re-position 56 dwellings including alterations to parking provision and substitution of housing types, replacing some of the larger dwellings with smaller house types which in turn would release land for the additional 23 dwellings.”

The 23 homes in the recent application, which was passed at a development meeting on Thursday, September 6, would bring the total number of houses up to 217.

The extra homes mean that David Wilson Homes must increase the number of affordable housing to 65 across the whole 7.6 hectare site.

Recommending the plans to councillors for approval officers stated in a report: “The proposed development would contribute to the council’s supply of deliverable housing and would secure the provision of on-site affordable housing.”

The additional houses will bring changes to parking provision, including the provision of additional garages and off-street parking bays.

To view the full planning documents search 06/2018/0592 at preston.gov.uk