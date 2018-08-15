Explore new vision for culture in Preston

Business folk will share their ideas for a fresh vision of the future of Preston’s culture.

Members of the business community are being invited to help shape the city’s cultural priorities at an event at the Harris.

Councillor Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure services at Preston City Council said: “The Culture in the City event hosted by the Harris alongside Preston Partnership, is the start of an exciting conversation to help shape the future vision for culture in Preston.

“We are keen to welcome the business community to share their unique perspective and ambitions for culture in the city, and to further develop the emerging relationship between business and culture in Preston.

“It is an exciting time for city and culture plays a significant role in its future.

Director of Certain Curtain Theatre Company Claire Moore, who is working to get her play Woman on Fire performed in Preston, said: "It's the first I've heard about this event and do hope that professional artists and local creative industries will be invited and consulted as part of the process.

"The creators of art and culture have a lot to offer the City of Preston and it would be great to see the wealth of talent put centre stage and given the support that arts organisations receive in other cities across the UK.

"The value of arts and culture, their contribution to society, their relationship with education along with their economic power deserve recognition and support to grow and reach their full potential.

"I look forward to receiving an invitation to be part of the conversation."

Organisers say they have two main cultural priorities for the city.

The first is the development of a 10-year cultural strategy for Preston being led by consultants Tom Fleming “to create a bold, concise high level sense of cultural direction underpinned by a series of key priorities”.

The second priority is to “re-imagine the Harris to ensure we are providing an offer fit for the 21st Century visitor, positioning joyful making at our core, being truly community-led and securing the future sustainability of the Harris.”

To register for the event, which takes place at the Harris Cafe on September 17 from 5pm until 7pm, search ‘Culture in the City’ at www.eventbrite.co.uk