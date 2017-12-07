‘Exploding’ phone causes day centre fire

Have your say

An ‘exploding’ mobile phone battery is thought to have been the cause of a fire at a county council-run day centre today.

Four fire engines - from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Chorley and Penwortham - attended the incident at the Crossways Day Centre, West Paddock, Leyland.

Reports had been received of smoke coming from the Lancashire County Council-run building.

On arrival two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, using a hose reel jet, extinguished a fire within a small office area.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and started due to an electrical fault when a Lithium battery in a mobile phone, which was on charge, exploded.

LFRS said: “Please ensure you have working smoke alarms fitted

“Shut doors downstairs and keep keys handy should they be required to exit a property.

“When using electrical items ensure they are used when you are in your premise and are not left switched on when you leave.

“Do not charge mobile phones and E-Cigarettes at night.

“When purchasing additional or replacement chargers check for the CE mark and ensure the output voltage and current rating marked on both the charger and electrical device are the same.”

The emergency call was made at 6.20am.