Exhibition will honour young artists at Preston's Harris museum

Young artists will exhibit their work in a celebration of contemporary art at Preston’s Harris museum.

The Harris is set to welcome some of the brightest young stars of the UK art world in the exhibition, G R A F T.

It will showcase up and coming young artists living, working and making across the UK today.

Coun Peter Kelly, executive member for culture and leisure at Preston City Council said, “The Harris is recognised as a leading contemporary art gallery in the region.

“The young artists selected follow in the footsteps of Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid and Martin Creed, whose artwork ‘Everything will be Alright’ blazed across the front of the building in 2016 to popular acclaim.

“This time we are thrilled to have over 20 of the best young contemporary artists exhibit in the Harris. Expect something special!”

Beth Wise, exhibiting artist and University of Central Lancashire student ambassador based in Preston said: “Being from Preston and included in this show of national artists is an incredible opportunity.”

Kerry Tenbey, exhibiting artist and curatorial assistant based in Blackpool, said: “It’s exciting to be invited to show my work at the Harris and to be included in a group of talented young artists, exploring a wide variety of subjects.”

The exhibition opens on Friday, April 5 and continues until June 2. A launch party will take place on Thursday, April 4 between 5.30pm and 8pm.

GRAFT was developed and curated by artist Garth Gratrix with support from the Harris’ team.