Ex-school bursar admits stealing £100k

Have your say

A former bursar from Clitheroe has admitted she stole around £100,000 from a primary school.

Susan Margaret Ashworth (57), from Dorset Drive, stole the money from her employers Baxenden St John’s CE Primary School between January 2011 and August 2016.

She previously admitted charges of theft by an employee and a money laundering offence, but the case has suffered delays due to disagreements about the sums of money alleged to have been stolen.

Preston Crown Court suffered a further delay yesterday (Thursday) when Ashworth failed to attend a scheduled court hearing claiming she was suffering health problems.

She is said to have withdrawn cash and also paid sums into her own bank account.

Allegations of money laundering were previously dropped against her husband Neil Robert Ashworth (60), who worked as a teacher at Ribblesdale High School.

Judge Beverley Lunt renewed Ashworth's bail until her next appearance for her sentencing on July 27th and warned her she was going to prison.