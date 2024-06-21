Ex-Premier League coach wants to open specialist goalkeeping academy in Chorley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dedicated goalkeeping training centre could soon open in Chorley - if plans are given the green light.

Andy Fairman, who has coached at Premier League level, and has had stints at Blackpool FC and Morecambe FC, wants to change a vacant mill building in Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, into an “industry leading” facility for professional, elite and grassroots goalkeepers.

The facility would be used for a private indoor coaching on a one-on-one basis or small group sessions of up to six customers at a time. The unit will immediately cater for 50 existing customers, with the capability of accommodating 192 customers across 32 hours a week.

Goalkeeping coach Andy Fairman | NW

Andy says there are no other facilities in the area that offer this service, the nearest venues are in Preston, Manchester and Liverpool.

Opening hours

During the week the facility would be predominately used in the evening, from 5-9pm Monday to Fridat and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Unit Z1, Low Mill Town Lane Whittle-le-woods | Rightmove/Nolan Redshaw

A statement to Chorley Borough Council says: “The evening schedule will be after work of the other businesses, so other units within the existing industrial yard will be closed and create no traffic; and the same units will be closed on weekends. Therefore, there will be no clash of uses created by the proposed conversion.”

All customers would pre-book and there would be no walk ons, keeping all traffic entering the facility controlled.