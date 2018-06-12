Ex-Pool director Belokon in court battle with wife

Have your say

A former Blackpool Football Club director was today embroiled in a High Court battle over money with his ex-wife.

Millionaire Latvian businessman Valeri Belokon and his ex-wife Diana Belokon are fighting at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The trial is due to end later this week.

Members of the public are barred from the hearing but journalists can attend.

A judge overseeing the trial has imposed limitations on what can be reported.

Deputy High Court judge Richard Todd said the pair could be named in media reports and the public told of the nature of their dispute.

But he said no confidential commercial information could be revealed.

He said Mr Belokon's ex-wife wanted a payment running into millions of pounds.

Mr Belokon is arguing that her claim is without merit and says she should get nothing.

In November, Mr Belokon won a High Court fight with Blackpool directors Owen Oyston and son Karl Oyston.

A judge told the Oystons to pay more than £30 million after Mr Belokon, who bought a 20 per cent stake in Blackpool 12 years ago, complained of being excluded from key decisions and shares of profits.

↑ Top of page