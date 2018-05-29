Evoking memories at society’s exhibition

An exhibition officially launched at the weekend is rolling back the years in Leyland and Farington.

The opening ceremony was performed by the Mayor of South Ribble, councillor John Rainsbury on Saturday.

The free exhibition, organised by Leyland Historical Society, shows what the society has discovered about Leyland and Farington over the last half century to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

It is showing at the society temporary new heritage centre at 55 Hough Lane, Leyland.

The displays go back to the exhibitions that the society used to show in the craft tent at the original Leyland Festival in the last 25 years.

The society is also promoting the ‘oral history’ of the workforces of Leyland and Farington and conducting interviews on the premises if folk would like to take part.

There will be numerous talks and walks in the seven weeks that the centre is open.

The centre launched on May 22 and will be open from Tuesday to Saturday each week from 10am to 4pm until July 7.

On Thursdays there will be an evening opening from 6.30pm until 9pm which will include a talk at 7pm about an aspect of Leyland’s history.

Saturday’s exhibition opening also included a performance by Leyland Morris Men taking outside the centre.

Society chairman Peter Houghton said “We hope to attract people who are in the town centre and can learn something about Leyland’s history while they are out and about.”

The next talk at the centre is on Leyland’s Industrial Heritage at 7pm.

Meanwhile, next Monday, June 4, there will be a talk at the Civic Centre, Leyland, on World War II Codebreakers, Bletchley Park and Enigma, given by Dr Mark Baldwin.

Peter said “As it is now 10 years since we first heard Dr Mark Baldwin’s story of the WWII Codebreakers and much more has come to light.

“The film The Imitation Game with Benedick Cumberbatch featured his Enigma machine and it will be appearing at our June meeting.

“Mark will be updating and expanding an already wonderful story.”

For more details on the society, go to www.leylandhistoricalsociety.co.uk/heritage-centre.html or telephone 0744 673 6435.