The M6 experienced significant disruption on Friday after a car fire closed both sides of the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred between junctions 35 (Carnforth) and 34 (Halton) shortly after 1pm.

Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene, prompting a full closure of the motorway in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M6 experienced significant disruption on Friday after a fire | National Highways

Lancashire Police later confirmed the driver of the car was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesman for Great North Air Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm that today at 1.26pm, North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust requested us to assist North West Air Ambulance Charity with a serious incident on the M6 near Carnforth.

“Our pilot, doctor and paramedic arrived in just 21 minutes, and worked alongside fellow emergency services to stabilise the patient before airlifting them to hospital for further treatment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of over 70 minutes were reported in the area following the closure.

Officers warned drivers the motorway would likely remain shut “for some time” and advised using alternative routes, including the A6.

National Highways confirmed they were working in collaboration with emergency personnel, including the air ambulance, to manage the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All lanes reopened northbound at around 2.40pm, but the southbound carriageway remained blocked.

Traffic officers said the road was “likely to be closed throughout the afternoon”.

One local resident commented that they had “never seen anything like it before.”

At 4.55pm, National Highways announced the motorway had fully reopened, but 60-minute delays remained on approach to junction 36 (Crooklands).

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log number 0647 of February 28, 2025.