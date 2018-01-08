Ethan's 5km charity run fun a smash hit in the local community

Dressing gowns, slippers, and pyjamas were aplenty over the weekend when family and friends took to the streets in a 5km fun run to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

The race, organised by eight-year-old Ethan Nagy after being inspired by Children in Need to help others, took place on Saturday from outside the Nagy’s family home in Higher Bartle, with runners donating £2 to take part.

Isabella and Tabitha Chanley

Ethan’s mum, Beth Nagy, said: “It went really well. Ethan was really buzzing, giving out certificates he’d made to everyone who took part.

"He was so pleased to see so many people turn up on the day.”

Currently £751 has been donated via Ethan’s JustGiving page, dwarfing the initial £100 target, with more donations still to come.

Beth said: “Ethan and his mates are already looking to plan other events – it’s definitely spurred him on.”

The rural 5km trek.

Bananas and pyjamas - Chloe Whitehead.

The race started outside the Nagy family home.