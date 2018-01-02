Ethan, eight, organises his own 5km fun run in the name of Cancer Research

In the aftermath of the 2012 London Olympics we were told to ‘Be Inspired’, get out and about more often, and to try something new.

For eight-year-old Ethan Nagy, ‘something new’ involves a 5km charity fun run organised by himself.

Get your running shoes on! Photo Neil Cross.

Ethan, a student at St Mary’s and St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School, wanted to do his bit for those less fortunate after watching Children in Need.

Ethan’s mum, Beth Nagy, said: “Ethan was watching Children in Need and he said he wanted to do something himself to help others.

“We thought why don’t we do a fun run; Ethan said we should do it and do it in our pyjamas because it’s much more fun that way.”

And Ethan’s efforts have already seen the £100 target on his JustGiving page smashed, with over £130 donated before the run which takes place on Saturday.

Ethan's JustGiving page has already reached its target goal days before the race itself. Photo Neil Cross.

Mum-of-two Beth added: “We are so proud of him, he is very caring and has so much drive to make a difference at such a young age. I think it’s just the way he is. This is the first thing like this so we’ve been trying to help him as much as we can.”

Cancer Research UK’s Lisa Millett, said: "We’re so grateful to Ethan for his help in raising money for Cancer Research UK and hope lots of people support him by either taking part or sponsoring him.

"Thanks to research, more people are surviving the disease than ever before, but our progress is only made possible thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters like Ethan, without whom we would not be able to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses.

“Organising a fun run is just one of the many ways people can support Cancer Research UK - from signing up for Race for Life to volunteering in our shops or simply wearing a Unity Band for World Cancer Day on 4 February.

Who will win the race? Photo Neil Cross.

"People can take action and make a real difference in the fight against the disease. For more information on how to help beat cancer sooner, visit www.cruk.org.”

Ethan said: “I hope that this will inspire other people my age to do something similar to what I’m doing.”#

Join the run

The charity fun run is at 10am on Saturday, January 6, from Ethan’s family home in Mayflower Drive, Higher Bartle. The entry fee is £2 with proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

You can donate to Ethan's campaign by visiting his JustGiving page here.