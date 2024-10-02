Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An estate of 30 affordable homes is planned for a former mill site in Lancashire.

The Alderley Group have made an application for full planning permission to Hyndburn Borough Council for the development at the former Albert Mill industrial complex. The site has been vacant since the mill was demolished in 2014.

Their applicant states: “The site presents an opportunity to deliver high quality affordable houses on a brownfield site in a highly sustainable location within Rishton.”

The rectangular site is located approximately 200m south of the commercial centre of Rishton and Rishton train station is less than a 500m walk to the south. The housing would all be two-storey and would comprise of 16 two-bed houses and 14 three-bed houses. A total of 60 off-street car parking spaces would be associated with the scheme, which equates to 200 per cent provision. Pedestrian and vehicular access would be achieved via an extension of Mary Street.

Previous residential plans for the site have been passed in previous years, the latest for 25 dwellings approved in January 2022.

All of the newly-proposed homes would be affordable, delivered in partnership with local housing associations. Alderly Group’s agent states: “Their aim is to provide the highest quality affordable homes to individuals and families who need them most. Alongside their management partners, Alderley Group have a fantastic track record of developing properties across the North-West. In this instance a Registered Provider has already been identified, meaning any permission granted will be implemented and delivered as soon as possible.”

The proposed Development would be constructed by Alderley Group’s contracting arm, Complete Construction and the development is set to be managed by Together Housing, a leading provider of quality affordable homes for rent and sale.

What is affordable housing?

Affordable housing includes homes for sale or rent and is for people whose needs are not met by the private market. Affordable housing is a key element of the government’s plan to end the housing crisis, tackle homelessness and provide aspiring homeowners with a step onto the housing ladder. In terms of rent, affordable homes are let at least 20 per cent below local market rents, or let at rates set between market rents and social rents. Affordable homes can also be sold - as part of a shared ownership agreement or developers can commit to selling homes at least 20 per cent below local market value.