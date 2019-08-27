Wyre villagers build their own flood defences

A community flood action group has become the first in the UK to build its own main river flood embankment.

Churchtown Flood Action Group organised the construction and design of the scheme, sourced materials from local farmers and employed a local firm to construct the embankment.

Flood defences in Churchtown

The group was set up following floods in 2015 and 2016 which affected many families.

They have overseen the whole Kirkland flood embankment scheme over 18 months, supported by United Utilities, the Community Foundation for Lancashire, Wyre Council and the Environment Agency through Grant in Aid (GiA) funding from DEFRA.

The council has worked with the group to bring together relevant partners through the Wyre Flood Forum group and also by providing the group with resilience grants, technical advice and funding applications.

Couun Roger Berry, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services at Wyre Council, said: “It’s amazing to see what a community can achieve when they work together.

“This is a great move forward for improving flood protection.

“We’ve seen many flood action groups come together to share messages, ideas for flood resilience and weather warnings.”

“Anyone concerned about flooding can join an existing group, or contact the council about setting up a new one.

“See www.wyre.gov.uk/flooding or to contact the council if you would like to set one up for where you live.”